Georgia man arrested by FBI after his own Snapchat posts reveal him at Capitol riot
Blas Santillan at the Capitol riot (FBI/WSBTV).

According to WSBTV, a man from Rabun County, Georgia who was recently arrested by the FBI for his participation in the Capitol riot had been exposed by his own Snapchat posts.

Blas Fabian Santillan faces multiple charges, including "knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, violent entry and disorderly conduct on capitol grounds and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building."

"The FBI said it started receiving tips that Santillan was involved in the riot in the capitol building after people he knew said Santillan started posting video on Snapchat showing him at the Capitol," said the report. "'The video first shows Santillan's face and then it pans around what appears to be the rotunda of the Capitol building. Santillan can be heard saying, 'Look at this. All this stuff.''"

A previous report suggested that Santillan could be one of a number of low-level offenders swept up by federal prosecutors in an attempt to get information that could prosecute the organizers and more violent participants.

Several Capitol rioters have been caught by their own boasts and real-time recordings of themselves on social media. One man from Kansas City was busted after social media posts of himself with the caption "I just scaled the west wall lol". Even those who didn't post their pictures publicly, but kept them on private devices, were often exposed when the FBI seized their devices, as happened with a rioter from Battle Ground, Washington.

