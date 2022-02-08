Capitol rioter dubbed 'Speaker of the House' by her husband gets off with probation

A Maryland woman who made it to three floors of the U.S. Capitol and the office of a ranking Congressman received a sentence of just one year’s probation for her participation in the January 6 insurrection.

Nicole Prado, 30, now of Florida, had faced up to six months in prison for the misdemeanor crime of “parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building” to which she had plead. But here’s what she received today, according to reporting at lawandcrime.com:

“U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras, a Barack Obama appointee, ultimately sentenced Prado to one year of probation, which would include two months of a curfew from 7:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. He also ordered Prado to pay a fine of $742 in addition to the $500 in restitution for the damage done to the Capitol.”

The reporting said, “Prosecutors had recommended a sentence of 14 days in custody, three years of probation, 60 hours of community service, and the $500 in restitution that has become a standard part of government sentencing requests in Jan. 6 plea deals.”

Prado was one of the rioters who had succeeded in getting into congressional offices, according to the reporting:

“Prado made her way to the first, second, and third floors of the building, and was inside the office of a top member of the House Appropriations committee. There, she saw a man drinking a beer that he had taken out of a refrigerator in that room, and that’s when she decided to leave.”

But Prado was best known for a social-media post, originally thought to be from a friend, that has since been attributed to her husband:

“Please meet the new Congresswoman…she, uh, she just was in the Capitol for the first time today. She stormed the Capitol, she’s the new Congresswoman. She’s the new Speaker of the House.”