MAGA rioter busted by Google tracking data pleads guilty

On Wednesday, News 8000 reported that Abram Markofski, a member of the Army National Guard from Wisconsin, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor stemming from his involvement in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"According to a nine-page court document, Markofski pleaded guilty to one of four counts in a plea agreement with federal prosecutors. The charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building carries a maximum sentence of six months in prison and a fine of up to $5,000," reported Mike Tighe. "Sentencing before a federal judge is scheduled for Dec. 3 in Washington, D.C."

Markofski was arrested in May after data from Google turned over to federal authorities showed that a device belonging to him was present in the Capitol at the time of the attack. He also posted boasts of his exploits on social media, along with an accomplice, Brandon Nelson, who was at the riot with him. "We stormed the Capitol and shut it down. Currently inside still," wrote Markofski in one post.

"Nelson, who also is charged in the case, is scheduled for a plea hearing on Sept. 15," noted the report. "Other Wisconsin men charged with participating in the insurrection have status conferences set for this month. They include Michael Fitzgerald of Janesville, Kevin Loftus of Eau Claire and Joshua Munn of Melrose."



Online data from both service providers and social media have snagged many of the nearly 600 people charged in the Capitol riot. One Kansas City man was busted after posting to Facebook that he had "scaled the west wall," and a Republican planning to run against Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) was similarly given away by her social activity.