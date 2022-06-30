Vegas MAGA rioter accused of plot to bring firearms to Capitol -- now he's working with feds: report
On Wednesday, KLAS reported that a Las Vegas man facing felony charges for his alleged role in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is now cooperating with federal investigators.

"Nathaniel 'Nate' DeGrave, 32, of Las Vegas agreed to plead guilty Monday to charges of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, and assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said," said the report. "DeGrave, who is originally from Pennsylvania, spoke exclusively with the 8 News Now I-Team in October. 'I’ve lost a lot since I’ve been in here,' DeGrave told the I-Team’s David Charns."

"Documents released last year revealed investigators received an anonymous tip that led them to DeGrave. On his Instagram, DeGrave says he is the CEO of a celebrity event planner and adult model management company," the report continued. "On the day of the riot, DeGrave, Ronald 'Ronnie' Sandlin, and a third man, Josiah Colt, of Idaho, met in a hotel room in Maryland and recorded videos for social media, prosecutors said. Colt took a deal to work with investigators last year. Sandlin remains incarcerated pending trial."

According to the report, DeGrave has spoken with the FBI and Department of Homeland Security about the events of January 6, as well as "unrelated matters."

DeGrave and Sandlin were hit with felony charges last September amid evidence they "discussed shipping guns" to the Capitol for the fight.

Right-wing pundits who have been pushing sympathy for the Capitol insurrectionists, such as Fox News' Tucker Carlson, have long sought to claim that nobody brought weapons to the event. This has been repeatedly debunked as false, with former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testifying earlier this week that Trump even knew the rioters were armed and didn't care because "they're not here to hurt me."

