Proud Boys leader hit with conspiracy charge related to Jan. 6 attack: report

One of the most visible leaders of the right-wing group Proud Boys has been indicted on a conspiracy charge in relation to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, The Washington Post reports.

Henry “Enrique” Tarrio, 33, of Miami, was ordered by a judge to stay away from Washington, D.C., shortly before Jan. 6 as part of his bond conditions after he was arrested for allegedly burning a Black Lives Matter banner that was stolen from a D.C. historically Black church on Dec. 12, 2020.

As The Washington Post points out, Tarrio pleaded guilty to burning the banner and to attempted possession of a high-capacity ammunition magazine.

Tarrio joins Oath Keeper founder Stewart Rhodes as the two most high-profile individuals charged by the Justice Department in connection with the Capitol riot.

Tarrio has claimed that he is no longer the leader of the Proud Boys.