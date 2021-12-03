GOP candidate faces backlash after his campaign is caught working with a Jan. 6 insurrectionist

According to WBEZ, Darren Bailey, a Republican candidate for governor of Illinois, is trying to distance himself from a Capitol rioter with close ties to his campaign.

Another report from Wednesday detailed the arrest of the Chicago-area former write-in legislative candidate. "62 year old Lawrence Ligas of Logan Square was charged with four counts in a criminal complaint released by federal authorities yesterday," reported Benjamin Cox for WLDS. "Charges include entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building and parading in a capitol building. According to an FBI affidavit, someone was able to identify Ligas who saw him quoted in an NPR article at the riot."

“We’re shocked by this news and we do not condone any illegal activities,” wrote Bailey spokesman Joe DeBose in response to the news. “He has never been a member of our campaign staff. We support law and order and trust the court system to ensure anyone breaking the law is held accountable for their actions.”

However, according to reporter Dave McKinney, "Democrats ridiculed Bailey’s condemnation of Chicagoan Lawrence Ligas, who faces federal charges of illegally entering and remaining inside the Capitol building and allegedly engaging in disorderly conduct while there. Ligas left a social media trail, highlighted in the Capitol Fax political blog, in which he appears to have been a fundraising contact for Bailey and a field organizer for the downstate state senator’s run for governor."

Bailey, a former member of the Illinois State House elected to the State Senate in 2020, gained attention after he sued Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker to try to end stay-at-home COVID orders. He was removed from a legislative session in 2020 after he refused to comply with mask rules.