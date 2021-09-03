Capitol rioter who thinks courts have 'no dominion' over her 'living soul' fires her lawyer

A Pennsylvania woman charged for partaking in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 has fired her attorney and is refusing to comply with an order to provide sensitive materials for her defense, the Olean Times Herald reports.

Pauline Bauer, who calls herself a "vessel" or "living embodiment of God's creation," filed a notice with the federal court in Washington, D.C, in July, demanding a cease and desist order for her attorney Carmen Hernandez.

"I claim my right pro per, for oneself," she said according to court records.

As the Olean Times Herald points out, Assistant U.S. Attorney Amanda Fretto filed a motion for "a protective order to protect the sensitivity of information that would be provided to a defendant under the rules of discovery in a criminal case."

Fretto said the material contained "personal identifying information as well as telephone numbers, email addresses, driver's license numbers, and similar unique identifying information" which could jeopardize witness security and investigative methods that will be used in other cases. Fretto also noted that Bauer agreed to abide by the order.

But on Aug. 3, she refused to sign a notification of her acceptance of the order, stating, "I will not be signing any tacit agreements especially when they apply to me directly as being withheld evidence."

Bauer went on to say she retains her right to self-determination, and "I challenge the courts' jurisdiction and dominion over a living soul." She also accused the court of financially benefitting from getting a felony charge against her.

"I am not a citizen, person or resident, I am a woman, a living soul," Bauer asserted. "There must be a Corpus Delicti. If there is no victim, there is no crime. How can a dead entity be a victim? And I did not have intent nor did I cause harm to anyone."

"You arrested people without due process of law," Bauer told the court.