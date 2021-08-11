Navy cap-wearing MAGA rioter who threatened Pelosi never actually served in the Navy: report

On Wednesday, NBC4 reporter Scott MacFarlane, a top source on the criminal cases against the accused Capitol insurrectionists, flagged a new filing made in the case of Michael Carico, who stormed the Capitol in camouflage gear and a Navy cap.

The new filing reveals that Carico never actually served in the Navy — or in the military at all.

Carico is accused of invading the Capitol unlawfully, where he then allegedly sang "The Star-Spangled Banner," looked into the camera, and shouted, "Hey Nancy, go f**k yourself" — an apparent reference to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

While Carico appears not to have actually served in the military, a disturbing number of Capitol rioters do in fact come from military and police backgrounds, raising questions about extremist infiltration in law enforcement and military institutions.