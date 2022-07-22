'This could happen again': Judge overseeing Capitol rioter trial details violent threats from Trump supporters
The January 6th Capitol riots (Shutterstock)

A judge overseeing the trial of a Capitol rioter is warning that there is a real possibility that political violence could once again erupt throughout the United States.

As reported by CBS News' Scott MacFarlane, Judge Tanya Chutkan on Friday oversaw a sentencing hearing for Capitol rioter Moises Romero in which she delivered an even stiffer prison sentence than what prosecutors had been requesting.

During the hearing, Chutkan explained why she believe it was important to send a message to Americans who acted violently to disrupt the nation's peaceful transfer of power on January 6, 2021.

"There's every chance this could happen again," she said, as transcribed by MacFarlane. "There has not been a nationwide realization of the gravity of what happened. If you don't think there are people out there who would do it again, you have not listened to the phone calls I and my colleagues have gotten."

RELATED: 'We're coming for you': Jan. 6 committee serves notice to Trump they're 'ratcheting up pressure'

MacFarlane says that Chutkan was referring to the "vulgar, violent threats" loaded with "invective" that she and other judges overseeing Capitol rioter cases have been receiving from Trump supporters.

At the end of the hearing, she sentencing Romero to a year and a day in prison, which was a full month longer than the sentence prosecutors had requested.

SmartNews