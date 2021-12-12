MSNBC panel blows up 'myth' that Capitol rioters represented 'forgotten Americans'

MSNBC "The Sunday Show" host Jonathan Capehart and his panel took a hard look at a new report on the demographics of the Capitol insurrectionists this week and suggested that the portrayal of Donald Trump fans who rioted as poor "forgotten Americans" who have been left behind was a "myth.".

Speaking with author Brian Klass and conservative Washington Post columnist Max Boot, Capehart expressed surprise that 50 percent of the rioters were identified as either white-collar workers or business owners.

"I want to put up an element we have here, Brian," Capehart stated as his producers put up a graphic. "You brought up the makeup of folks at the insurrection. The average age of a capitol rioter is 41.8 years old, so they're young. The bigger number, the more interesting number is the one at the bottom: more than 50% of the rioters have white-collar jobs or are business owners. Max, where did sort of -- we're sort of fooling ourselves if we think that folks who were part of the insurrection and the voters who were pushing this authoritarian bent within the Republican Party is sort of like a forgotten or unemployed voter. We need to rethink that."

"Absolutely," Boot replied. "I think there's been a lot of myths about the basis of the Trump insurgency and it's not coming from devastated, you know, steelworkers who have lost their jobs as those numbers show. It's a lot of middle-class white people. In fact, "The Atlantic" story made the point that this is the first large-scale insurgency in this country, middle-class white people since the rebirth of the Ku Klux Klan in the 1920s."

'That's how we need to think about this," he continued. "This is fundamentally triggered by changes. One of the fascinating points is what united the rioters who attacked the Capitol. The number one thing that unite them was they were all from counties where the white share of the population has declined in the last decade. That's what they're reacting to, the loss of white power. You hear Donald Trump and his acolytes like Tucker Carlson appealing to this white theory."

