Indicted Capitol rioters have raised over $2 million in defense funds by selling themselves as 'political prisoners': report

According to a report from the Guardian's Ed Pilkington, Capitol insurrectionists who have been banned from traditional fundraising websites for attempting to overthrow the government have turned to alternative sites where they have amassed over $2 million to pay for their legal fees and personal expenses.

According to the report, the insurrectionists who have either already been convicted or are still facing their court dates are marketing themselves at "patriots" or "political prisoners" as they attempt to rake in cash from supporters of former president Donald Trump.

With Pilkington writing, "In their donations appeals they are drastically rewriting history. Their scripts transform 6 January from what it was – a violent attempt to overthrow the democratic results of the 2020 presidential election on behalf of Donald Trump – into the fantasy that it was a peaceful and patriotic protest to uphold voter integrity," he adds that Jim Hoft, founder of the extreme right-wing Gateway Pundit blog is using GiveSendGo to help pitch in with the fundraising efforts.

According to the Guardian report, "'It’s shocking to say, but America now has legitimate political prisoners, en masse,' says the fundraising page titled American Gulag for Jan 6 Political Prisoners which has so far raised $41,000. The page, created by Jim Hoft, founder of the conspiracy site Gateway Pundit, claims that there are 'scores of political prisoners wrongfully imprisoned as a result of the protest on January 6th'."

In the case of Jake Chansley, who became the face of the insurrection as the "QAnon Shaman" who has already been sentenced to 41 months in jail after pleading guilty, on his 'Free Jake' fundraising page he still claims that he took part in the storming of the Capitol 'answering the call that President Trump put out to his supporters," which has generated just over $10,000 of the $55,000 he hopes to raise.

"Experts who track extremist fundraising online warn that the impressive flow of resources to alleged violent insurrectionists could have long-term consequences by giving succor to anti-democratic movements.

Megan Squire, a senior fellow at the Southern Poverty Law Center, told the Guardian that though the money was put to a variety of uses, from providing bail money and legal fees to paying bills, the scale of the funding was worrying," the report adds with Squire lamenting, "However it is used, there are consequences. It definitely keeps them going and keeps them in business, which is not good for any of us.”

Adding, "Accused insurrectionists have been assisted in their fundraising efforts by the proliferation of sites that are willing to host their monetary appeals, even in several cases where the individuals have pleaded guilty or been sentenced to prison terms," the report continues, "The cash generating platform of choice for alleged insurrectionists is GiveSendGo, which bills itself as the '#1 Free Christian Crowdfunding Site.' Today it is providing a home to 96 fundraising appeals relating to prosecutions following the Capitol insurrection. Four of those appeals have each raised more than $100,000 for their subjects."

Pilkington reports, "Among the 96 fundraisers are appeals for several military veterans and former law enforcement officers charged with felonies on 6 January. A former army ranger, Robert Morss allegedly used his military training to play a leading role in organizing the violent attack on the Capitol."

