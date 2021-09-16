MAGA rioter tells reporter he's 'convinced Trump is coming back to office soon'
Donald Trump interview (Photo: Screen capture)

Even though MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell's prophecy about former President Donald Trump being "reinstated" last month didn't come to pass, some hardcore supporters of the former president still aren't giving up hope.

NBC 4 Washington reporter Scott MacFarlane, who has emerged as a top source for covering the trials of assorted Capitol rioters, writes on Twitter that jailed one Capitol riot defendant told him this week that "he's convinced Trump is coming back to office soon."

MacFarlane relayed this story in the context of Trump putting out a statement in support of the supporters who violently stormed the United States Capitol building, in which he said that "our hearts and minds are with the people being persecuted so unfairly relating to the January 6th protest concerning the Rigged Presidential Election."

MacFarlane described this statement as like "kerosene" being poured onto a potentially combustible situation.

Although Trump initially denounced the riots at the Capitol in their immediate aftermath, he has since come to embrace them, and in particular has contributed to the martyrdom of Ashli Babbitt, who was fatally shot by a Capitol police officer as she tried to break into the congressional chamber.

