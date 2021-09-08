Police to bring back limited fencing ahead of upcoming MAGA rally for Capitol rioters

Police are planning to reinstall fencing to protect the U.S. Capitol and Supreme Court ahead of a "Justice for J6" rally supporting those arrested for taking part in the January 6th insurrection.

"A security plan that is being finalized calls for fencing to be put up outside the inner perimeter of the Capitol building and the Supreme Court, though not around the congressional office buildings nearby," the AP reported, citing "a person familiar with the discussions."

The AP has previously reported members of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers are expecting to attend. Members of both groups have been charged with conspiracy for their roles on January 6th.

There have been fears of violence in Washington, DC and around the country surrounding the September 18th rally.

The rally is being organized by former Trump campaign operative Matt Braynard.



