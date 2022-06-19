Diamond & Silk threaten to shoot anyone tracking their trash

The World Economic Forum is working on an "individual carbon footprint tracker" so that people can track their carbon usage. There are still many who try to be carbon neutral in their behavior and daily lives either by buying carbon credits or using different offsets.

But don't try and track right-wing Trump conspiracy theorists Diamond and Silk, or they'll shoot you. Appearing on Newsmax, the women showed the video of the World Economic Forum where the tracker was discussed saying that it'll be a cold day in hell before they care about how much trash they're producing. Diamond & Silk were given a show in 2020.

They asked why the WEF wants to track them "like we're some kind of rabid dog" or a "robot."

According to the hosts - anyone tracking them will get their Second Amendment rights as a response.

Smartphones have been tracking users' movements for decades. Google and Bing also track users, as does Facebook, Twitter and other social media sites.

