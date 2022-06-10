Carl Bernstein says Jan. 6 hearing presents ‘a moment of truth for the Republican Party’

Legendary Watergate journalist Carl Bernstein said Thursday's prime-time hearing by the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol has forced the Republican Party into a moment of truth.

Bernstern was interviewed by CNN's Anderson Cooper alongside his old partner, Robert Woodward.

Woodward compared the "historic" hearings to a famous Senate hearing that occurred exactly 68 years early.

"I also think this committee has done kind of the equivalent of what happened in the famous Army-McCarthy hearing when Joe McCarthy was accused by a lawyer in a very memorable way saying you have -- do you have no shame," Woodward said. "This committee has essentially said, to Donald Trump, do you have no shame?"

Bernstein build off of Woodward's idea.

"First of all, we have a picture now of the audacity of a criminal, conspiratorial president of the United States," he said. "Not just sedition, but a coup he attempted in which he tried to take over the vice presidency, the Department of Justice, the attorney general, the states attorney general. This was a coup in this country, we've never even seen and attempted anything like this."

"This is a moment of truth for the Republican Party. There's been few like it. There's been 68 years ago, Joe McCarthy, Nixon, this is the next real test of what the Republican Party is. And Liz said there will come a time when 'Donald Trump is gone but your dishonor will remain,'" Bernstein explained. "Really, Bob asked the right question here. 'Have you no shame?'"

Watch: