'Buffalo wingnut': New York Post editorial board shreds Hitler-praising GOP candidate
Carl Paladino (Photo: Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images)

Hitler-praising New York congressional candidate Carl Paladino has become so politically toxic that even the right-wing New York Post editorial board is begging GOP voters not to nominate him.

In an editorial published on Sunday night, the Post editors describe Paladino as "the Buffalo wingnut" before arguing that he must be stopped from winning the nomination to represent New York's 23rd congressional district.

"Just last week, for instance, Paladino was hopelessly trying to defend crude remarks he made in 2016 about blacks," the editors write. "The week before, he was drawing fire for his November 2021 praise of Nazi madman Adolf Hitler as 'the kind of leader we need today.'"

The editorial then goes over more of Paladino's past offensive statements, including recent Facebook posts in which he claimed the horrific mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket was a "false flag" operation intended to build support for taking away Americans' guns.

READ MORE: 'There was violence’: Morning Joe shocked by delight Alito took in ‘radical’ ruling taking away abortion rights

"Paladino faces GOP state chairman Nick Langworthy in the Republican primary for the 23rd congressional district," the editorial concludes. "Whatever their view of Langworthy, Republicans should make sure that Paladino never even gets close to becoming their nominee."

Interestingly, the editorial refrains from criticizing Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), whose endorsement of Paladino lent him mainstream credibility he might have otherwise lacked.

SmartNews