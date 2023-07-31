'The law is not on their side': MSNBC's Joyce Vance pans Trump henchman's apparent stall tactic

Indicted Trump employee Carlos De Oliveira had his arraignment delayed on Monday when he revealed he had not yet found a Florida-based attorney to represent him in his case.

Speaking about this development on MSNBC, legal analyst Joyce Vance argued that this may be part of a deliberate strategy by former President Donald Trump and his henchmen to drag proceedings out for as long as possible.

"We know the Trump's legal team's tactic is delay," she said. "There is no factual defense that Trump has offered to these charges. He's acknowledged he had the documents. The law is not on their side. It will be delay, delay, delay from here on out."

Should these delays prove unsuccessful, argued Vance, then the indicted Trump employees might have to look very hard at trying to reach a deal with prosecutors, given the array of evidence against them.

"If this were a typical case, you would expect to see folks like this, to the extent that they didn't plead guilty and cut a deal with prosecutors before they were indicted, this would be a real moment for them," she said. "They understand that they're looking at charges that carry penalties of up to 20 years in prison. For someone in their late 50s, like De Oliveira, that's a very serious sort of threat."

Vance added that De Oliveira and fellow defendant Walt Nauta have both been sticking with Trump-funded lawyers at this point, even though copping a plea could be very advantageous to them.

"They're entitled to continue and go to trial," she said. "It's just not in their best interests."

Watch the video below or at this link.





