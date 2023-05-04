Carlos Dominguez, ex-UC Davis student, arrested as suspect in brutal stabbings that gripped city
A portrait of Karim Abou Najm stands amid flowers on the fireplace mantel of his family's home in Davis, California, on May 1, 2023. - Paul Kitagaki Jr./The Sacramento Bee/TNS

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Davis police announced the arrest Thursday of a suspect in three stabbings that left two men dead and a woman critically injured in the past week, a 21-year-old former University of California, Davis student who may originally be from Oakland. Davis police Chief Darren Pytel said Carlos Dominguez, who was a student at UC Davis until last week, was arrested Thursday afternoon on two homicide charges and one attempted homicide charge. “He is now at the Yolo County Jail and the district attorney will be reviewing reports in the coming days to determine charging decisions,” Py...