Sexual assault case against Oscar winner Paul Haggis dismissed in Italy
Paul Haggis (AFP Photo/ANGELA WEISS)

A case involving a sexual assault allegation against filmmaker Paul Haggis in Italy has been dismissed, according to reports. Haggis, 69, was arrested in June after being accused of a non-consensual, two-day sexual encounter with a 28-year-old woman, but an Italian court said late last week that there aren’t grounds for an investigation to move forward, Variety reported over the weekend, citing Italian media. “After viewing the evidence and hearing arguments from both sides, the District Court of Lecce, an appellate court with three judges, unanimously rejected a prosecutor’s appeal to have Ha...