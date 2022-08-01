Sexual assault case against Oscar winner Paul Haggis dismissed in Italy

A case involving a sexual assault allegation against filmmaker Paul Haggis in Italy has been dismissed, according to reports. Haggis, 69, was arrested in June after being accused of a non-consensual, two-day sexual encounter with a 28-year-old woman, but an Italian court said late last week that there aren’t grounds for an investigation to move forward, Variety reported over the weekend, citing Italian media. “After viewing the evidence and hearing arguments from both sides, the District Court of Lecce, an appellate court with three judges, unanimously rejected a prosecutor’s appeal to have Ha...
The daughter of a convicted Capitol rioter pleaded for leniency for her father on Monday -- and subtly implicated former President Donald Trump in the process.
WUSA9's Jordan Fischer reports that Peyton Reffitt, the daughter of January 6th defendant Guy Reffitt, didn't deserve to bear the harshest punishment for his actions, as he was incited by former President Donald Trump to storm the Capitol building.
"My father's name wasn't on the flags that everyone was carrying that day," she said. "It was another man's name. [My father] wasn't the leader."
Reffitt became infamous earlier this year when his own son, Jackson Reffitt, testified against him at his trial.
Among other things, Jackson Reffitt said his father sent messages to the family promoting a new civil war, while also talking about "rising up" and "destroying" the United States government.
In all, Guy Reffitt was found guilty on charges of transporting a firearm in furtherance of civil disorder, guilty of obstruction of justice, guilty of entering the Capitol with a firearm, and guilty of obstruction law enforcement officers.
Dr. Mehmet Oz, who is running for a Pennsylvania Senate seat after winning a razor thin primary race, is now trailing in the polls. In recent weeks, new financial and medical ethics concerns have arisen, along with controversy over his Pennsylvania residency status. Oz is a longtime resident of New Jersey.
Trump-endorsed Oz misspelled the name of his Pennsylvania address on his official declaration of candidacy form, claiming "Huntington Valley" instead of "Huntingdon Valley." Before he gave up his entertainment career as a celebrity surgeon to run for U.S. Senate, Mehmet Oz was best known as the host of daytime TV's "The Dr. Oz Show.”
According to his financial disclosure filed in April of 2022, required of all Senate candidates, Oz valued his assets between $104 million and $422 million. If elected, he would be one of the wealthiest members of the Senate.
"We grew up just south of Philadelphia," Oz said. "I went to medical school at Penn in Philadelphia, went to business school at Wharton in Philadelphia. I married my wife in the house we live in right now in Montgomery County, outside of Philadelphia."
In addition to the controversy surrounding his residency, according to a new report from the Daily Beast's Sam Brodey, Dr. Oz is being called out by medical ethics experts for plugging health supplements without noting to customers his personal financial stake in the companies.
"Oz’s platforms boosted PanTheryx products without disclosing Oz’s personal financial relationship to the company," reports The Daily Beast. "In 2018, for example, videos ran on the Dr. Oz Show website that were sponsored by DiaResQ, another PanTheryx supplement. None of the PanTheryx products Oz plugged were approved by the FDA; one study found DiaResQ was 'no better than a placebo."
The American Medical Association’s code of ethics discourages physicians from selling or being paid to endorse any health products beyond medication. If they do so, the AMA says physicians have an ethical obligation to disclose "the nature of their financial interest in the sale of the products."
A new ad from a political interest group attacks Oz for making dubious claims claims about products, with Oz remarking, "I’ve got the number one miracle in a bottle to burn your fat" and promoting a "miracle pill."
The video opens with the headline, "Remember the con."
"Oz has been the target of criticism from senators, a British medical journal, Columbia University colleagues and a class action lawsuit over his promotion of products on his TV show," Politifact reports.
The November Pennsylvania Senate election contends to be one of the most important midterm races to follow. Sen Pat Toomey (R), who announced he would not run again, is supporting Dr. Oz, along with former president Trump.
NEW YORK (Reuters) - A fundraiser for former U.S. President Donald Trump said prosecutors were wrong to imply that his firm sought investment from United Arab Emirates sovereign wealth funds as a "quid pro quo" for lobbying for the Gulf country.
Thomas Barrack, who chaired Trump's 2017 inaugural fund and was a frequent guest at the White House, is set to go on trial next month in federal court in Brooklyn on charges of lobbying the Trump administration for the UAE without disclosing the relationship, as lobbyists are required to do by law.
Prosecutors said in May that an investment management firm Barrack ran received capital commitments from the unnamed UAE funds totaling $374 million in 2017, after receiving no new funds from the country from 2009 to 2016.
Barrack has pleaded not guilty.
In a possible preview of the 75-year-old investor's defense strategy, Barrack's lawyers on Friday said others at Barrack's firm, DigitalBridge Group Inc, sought the UAE investment. They asked U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan to issue subpoenas for the other employees' communications.
"Such evidence tends to undermine the Government's allegation that Mr. Barrack agreed to act subject to the UAE's direction or control in exchange for UAE sovereign wealth fund investments," Barrack's lawyers wrote in a court filing.
The lawyers disputed the implication that the investment was "somehow a quid pro quo from UAE government's leaders in exchange for Mr. Barrack's supposed agency."
A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's office in Brooklyn did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Prospective jurors for Barrack's trial were set to begin filling out questionnaires on Monday to help the court and lawyers for both sides select the panel, court records showed. The trial is set to begin on Sept. 17.
(Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York; editing by Grant McCool)