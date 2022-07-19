Warrant issued for Ammon Bundy associate who skipped sentencing for beating cop

An Idaho judge issued a warrant for the arrest of a right-wing activist with ties to gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy.
Casey Baker was arrested on trespassing charges alongside the right-wing gadfly and another associate, Aaron Schmidt, as part of People's Rights Network protest in April 2021 at the state Capitol, and all three men refused to wear masks during their trials as were required as a COVID-19 public health measure, reported the Idaho Statesman.
The 69-year-old Baker was convicted of felony battery on a law enforcement officer but did not show up for his July 6 sentencing, where he faced up to five years in prison, and he skipped another court hearing on Friday.
District Judge James Cawthon issued a warrant for Baker, who the People's Rights Network said had a severe case of Parkinson's disease, but did not set a monetary amount on his bond due to his medical condition and a lack of criminal history.
IN OTHER NEWS: Confederate flags pop up on West Virginia high schoolers' cars after fellow student calls out use of the N-word