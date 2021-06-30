Trump Organization's cash bonuses under scrutiny from New York prosecutors: CNN
Des Moines Iowa, USA, 8th December, 2016 President Elect Donald Trump at the Victory thank you rally in Des Moines. Trump addresses the crowd of supporters that swept him to victory in the campaign

CNN is reporting that prosecutors in New York are scrutinizing the Trump Organization's use of cash bonuses as a way the company may have illegally avoided paying taxes.

CNN's sources say that the probe of cash payments is "part of investigators' look at whether executives and the company failed to pay appropriate taxes on benefits, including school tuition, cars and rent-free apartments."

The Trump Organization has been investigated by the New York Attorney General's Office and the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, and CNN says that charges against the company could come as soon as this week.

