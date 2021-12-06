Plumber who found stash of cash at Joel Osteen's megachurch demands reward

The plumber who discovered a stash of cash and checks inside a wall at Joel Osteen's Houston megachurch is now saying he deserves a reward for finding the money, Newsweek reports.

Local news reports say the plumber, who wishes to remain anonymous, says he feels he deserves a reward for helping to solve the case.

"I didn't solve their case, but I solved very key important clues as to what could or may have happened there," he told a local media outlet. "I feel like I should get something. I feel like some type of reward should get offered to me."

READ MORE: Multi-millionaire evangelical megachurch pastor returns $4.4 million in PPP loans

When the checks and cash were first reported stolen by the church back in 2014, it issued a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. But the deputy director of Crime Stoppers of Houston, Nichole Christoph, said that thanks to the statute of limitations, the plumber may not get any money at all.

"That doesn't preclude [Osteen's church] from giving him a reward or a combination from Houston Police Department congratulating him on doing the right thing but unfortunately Crime Stoppers is out of the picture at that point," he said.

SmartNews