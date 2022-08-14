Cash-strapped Britons give up pets as living costs soar

By Muvija M LONDON (Reuters) - Stood on her hind legs to greet any prospective owner who might approach her glass-doored kennel, Harriet is a black English cocker spaniel abandoned as a deepening cost-of-living crisis pushes growing numbers of Britons to part with their pets. She was found running along a busy road in London after witnesses saw her pushed out of a car and is one of 206 dogs and 164 cats currently being looked after at rehoming centres run by the Battersea animal charity. It is a similar story at other centres across the country - with some seeing record inquiries for dog and c...