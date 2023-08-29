RAWSTORY+ EXCLUSIVES

Category 4 Hurricane Franklin and two other disturbances remain in the Atlantic Ocean

Photo by Anh Nguyen on Unsplash

While Hurricane Idalia moves through the Gulf of Mexico and toward Florida’s west coast, one major hurricane and two disturbances remain in the Atlantic Ocean. Here’s what the National Hurricane Center said in its 8 a.m. Tuesday updates on these systems: What’s happening with Hurricane Franklin?Hurricane Franklin’s maximum sustained winds of 130 mph give it Category 4 status. Franklin is about 370 miles west-northwest of Bermuda, where there’s a tropical storm watch in effect, and tropical storm conditions might be affecting life by Wednesday morning. That’s because, while Franklin’s center is...

Revealed: Glenn Beck has business ties to 'warlord' shampoo magnate he condemns as a 'false prophet'

Glenn Beck condemned shampoo magnate Charles Haywood as a "false prophet" over reports that he was funding a secretive network of paramilitary groups to set himself up as a "warlord."

The right-wing broadcaster read aloud from a Guardian report on Haywood’s apocalyptic Society for American Civic Renewal (SACR), describing the revelations as “extraordinarily disturbing," and compared him to Russian political theorist Alexander Dugin and the Nazi jurist Carl Schmitt, but the same publication exposed Beck's own ties to Haywood and his organization in a follow-up report.

"Haywood’s ally Matthew Peterson – who last year recorded a podcast featuring Haywood promoting authoritarian government in the U.S. – remains in place in as editor-in-chief of the Beck-founded Blaze Media operation, a role he assumed after Blaze acquired two media properties this month from the rightwing venture firm New Founding, which Peterson co-founded," The Guardian reported. "Peterson’s former partner at New Founding, Nathaniel Fischer, meanwhile, also serves as president of the Dallas lodge of SACR."

Blaze Media announced on Aug. 1 the acquisition of two properties from New Founding – the right-wing consumer guide Align, which bills itself as “a response to the overwhelming politicization of the most popular brands in America," and the Return newsletter devoted to essays on technology and spiritual crisis, and Peterson joined the Blaze as part of the deal.

Beck spent five minutes of his broadcast last week denouncing Haywood and his group without disclosing his ties to Peterson or Fischer, who has led the Dallas SACR lodge since its founding in 2021, a year after Haywood founded the organization -- which also has three lodges in Idaho -- with donations from his foundation and the conservative Claremont Institute.

Haywood, who sold his Indianapolis-based shampoo manufacturing company Mansfield-King in 2020 and started SACR, which he describes as an “organizing device" to conduct "more-or-less open warfare with the federal government" in the eventuality that "central authority has broken down."

Peterson, who recently joined Blaze Media, hosted Haywood last year on his podcast for a panel discussion on "Caesarism," which the host presented authoritarian rule as a means to “arrest the decline of our declining republic," and the SACR's founding principles condemn modern-day leaders who “[alienate] men from family, community, and God” and promises to “counter and conquer this poison."

Beck himself seems disturbed by the SACR, despite his proximity to its leaders.

“Is this the one where they wear the horns at night and howl at the moon in their lodge?" Beck said on his broadcast. “Do they think that’s not creepy?”

Bogus far-right conspiracy theories bubble up about Jacksonville shooter

Details are still coming out about the man who gunned down three Black people at a Dollar General in Jacksonville, Florida after a failed attempt at targeting a historically Black college. But far-right social media influencers are already beginning to attach conspiracy theories to the incident, reported BBC News on Tuesday.

"One typical post from one influencer on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, was seen at least 1.4 million times by Monday evening — and just one of hundreds of similar posts," reported Mike Wendling.

Wendling notes that these posts are generally pushing the idea that "the documents left by the Jacksonville gunman were publicly released by authorities, and compared the situation to a shooting at a Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee in March," in which three children and three adults were murdered before the shooter was taken out by police.

However, in reality, no material from the shooter has been released by authorities, and the case hasn't been handled any differently from the Nashville murders.

The reason why the right-wingers are pushing this conspiracy theory is that they have been desperate for police to release a supposed "manifesto" from the Nashville shooter, who according to some reports identified as transgender — because they are hoping their documents will prove the killings at Covenant School were done in the name of "gender ideology."

There is no evidence this is the case, and police have said that the Nashville shooter didn't have a manifesto at all and the scattered writings that do exist don't show an ideological motive for the murders. Additionally, the families of the victims are suing to prevent the public release of those writings.

That hasn't stopped right-wingers from trying to claim that the supposedly released documents of the Jacksonville shooter — which were not in fact released — are proof the government is trying to hide the ideology of the Nashville shooter.

Anti-Defamation League disinformation analyst Sara Aniano says they are also pushing the theories because "they don't want the young white male [in Jacksonville] to be demonized, because these same activists believe that young white males are the ones under attack."

Mass shootings often form the basis of conspiracy theories. The Sandy Hook elementary shooting in 2012 famously was alleged by webcaster Alex Jones to have been staged with child actors, which led to years of harassment of the victims' families and a series of lawsuits against Jones. More recently, the Uvalde school shooting triggered a series of disinformation posts from internet trolls claiming the shooter was transgender or a fugitive immigrant.

Two-thirds of Americans want age limits for politicians, Supreme Court

As the 2024 presidential election looks more and more like a potential 2020 redux, a majority of Americans want age limits on federal politicians, according to a new poll.

Approximately two-thirds of Americans polled want to see an age limit on running for president or for both houses of Congress. Roughly the same amount wanted to see a mandatory retirement age for Supreme Court justices. Age limits were slightly more popular with Democrats than Republican voters, especially in the case of the Supreme Court. While 67% of Americans overall want to set an age limit on the Court, 77% of Democrats agreed compared to 61% of Republicans.

When it came to running to the House and Senate, 68% overall agreed there should be an age limit, with Democrats and Republicans tied at 71%. And for president, 66% overall wanted a limit, which broke down to 72% of Democrats and 64% of Republicans.

The poll was conducted earlier this month by the Associated Press and the National Opinion Research Center at the University of Chicago. It had a sample size of 1,165 adults with a margin of error of 3.8%. Many of the questions focused on President Joe Biden's age, with 77% of Americans saying he's is too old for a second term, compared to only 51% who apply the same label to former President Donald Trump, even though he's just three years younger.

The average age of a president at their inauguration is 55. Biden is the oldest person elected president, a record previously broken by Trump in 2016. As for the House, the average age is just under 58, which is down a year from the previous Congress, according to the Pew Research Center. The Senate, however, has gotten older—the average senator is 65.3 years old, up by about six months from the last Congress.

While the federal Supreme Court has no age limit, that's not the case for most state courts. Only 16 states don't set a limit on their judges. Another 17 set the limit at 70, according to Ballotpedia. Other states have limits between 72-75, and Vermont has the highest limit at 90 years old. Two states don't have a hard age limit, but judges who seek reelection or refuse to retire after a certain age—73 in North Dakota; 70 in Arkansas—lose retirement benefits.

