Stephen Colbert slams his own network for hiring 'craven toady' Mick Mulvaney
Stephen Colbert hosts 'The Colbert Report' on April 1, 2014. [Comedy Central]

CBS News' hiring of Mick Mulvaney, who served as the budget director and chief of staff under former President Donald Trump, as a political commentator generated a massive backlash. Thursday night, Stephen Colbert pulled zero punches when commenting on the controversial hire.

“Recently, my network has gotten a lot of criticism — much of it from itself — because CBS News has hired ... Mick Mulvaney to ‘provide political analysis across the network’s broadcasts and platforms,’” Colbert noted in his opening monologue his "Late Show."

Then he stared directly into the camera and exclaimed, “What the f---?!”

Many have criticized the hiring of Mulvaney, who had no problem admitting Trump ’s quid pro quo phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and called COVID-19 the media “hoax of the day” in February 2020.

READ: George Conway offers a ridiculous theory to explain seven-hour gap in Trump call logs

Colbert's take on the move was withering. "Why would the Tiffany Network’s venerable news division put this craven toady to a tyrant on their payroll?” he pondered.

According to a piece in The Washington Post, a top CBS News executive said they hired Mulvaney “to make sure that we are getting access to both sides of the aisle... because we know the Republicans are going to take over, most likely, in the midterms.”

“That’s right! They’re not just reporting the news anymore, they’re predicting it now!” the host said. “And reworking our programming in the hopes of cozying up the GOP, so get ready for our new spring lineup: Young QShaman, Bob Restricts the Reproductive Rights of Abishola, and… Blue Bloods.”

“I, for one, can’t wait to hear Mulvaney’s trenchant and objective political analysis,” joked Colbert, adding of the former official’s awful predictions, “Is Mick Mulvaney psychic? Get this man to Vegas! He’s Nostra-dumbass!”

Colbert's riff on Mulvaney starts at the 8:50 mark in this clip.

Putin Is A Victim Of His Own Propaganda | Mick Mulvaney Makes His First Late Show Appearance youtu.be

SmartNews Video