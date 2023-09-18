Celebrating the Monkees is bittersweet for Micky Dolenz: 'It was tough to get through the first few shows'
Musician Micky Dolenz of the Monkees attends the 58th Grammy Awards at Staples Center on Feb. 15, 2016, in Los Angeles. - Jason Merritt/TERM/Getty Images North America/TNS

SAN DIEGO — Micky Dolenz is the last Monkee standing. That makes his current "The Monkees Celebrated by Micky Dolenz" tour a bittersweet affair for the 78-year-old music, TV and film veteran. The other three former Monkees are all deceased. Davy Jones died in 2012, Peter Tork in 2019 and Mike Nesmith in 2021. Re-creating the music the four made together enables Dolenz to pay heartfelt homage to the group and celebrate its legacy with fans. But the demise of the other Monkees is on his mind, even as he celebrates them in song. "Oh, it's very bittersweet," Dolenz said. "The first few shows I did...