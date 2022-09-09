Ceremony to proclaim accession of King Charles to be held in Ottawa on Saturday

"This is a New York Times piece: 'A federal grand jury in Washington is examining the formation of — and spending by — a fund-raising operation created by Donald J. Trump after his loss in the 2020 election as he was soliciting millions of dollars by baselessly asserting that the election was fraud by widespread spread,'" quoted Reid. "This was a giant grift, like everything Bannon did and everything Trump did. Does Trump go the way of Bannon for doing the same thing?"

"Maybe, Joy, and this may sound surprising coming from a career prosecutor: sometimes I want to scream, enough with the new investigations," said Kirschner. "Yes, we have to investigate all of the crimes of Donald Trump, but this new investigation, the Big Rip-off as Representative Lofgren labeled it, with respect to basically stealing money courtesy of his PAC, is that going to distract us from the investigation into his theft of classified documents. Which seems to have distracted us from his launching an armed insurrection against the Capitol. Which seems to have distracted us from his election fraud in Georgia, find me the 11,787 votes, Joy. And all that have certainly distracted us from the bribery and extortion of president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, his ten counts of obstruction of justice as documented in the Trump/Russia report, and his campaign finance crimes with Michael Cohen at the beginning of it all that he used to steal the presidency."

Ultimately, Kirschner said, the Justice Department needs to zero in on one of these acts of alleged wrongdoing and go after it with actual charges.

"At some point, Joy, can we tell the Department of Justice to just finish what you started?" said Kirschner. "Just return one indictment against somebody who has been criming in the harsh light of day, so is there frustration that Donald Trump has had not one minute of accountability? You bet there is."

