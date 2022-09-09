Ceremony to proclaim accession of King Charles to be held in Ottawa on Saturday

Stories Chosen For You
Texas doctor under criminal investigation after fatal results
On Friday, FOX 4 reported that a North Texas anesthesiologist has had his license suspended by the Texas Medical Board and is under criminal investigation, after authorities looked into a string of cardiac incidents at his procedures, including one death, and uncovered footage showing him appearing to tamper with intravenous fluid bags.
"Anesthesiologist Dr. Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz, Jr. has been suspended from practicing medicine until further notice," said the report. "Dr. Ortiz was a part of an ongoing criminal investigation following serious cardiac complications and one patient's death connected with Ortiz's presence at the Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas facility from May through September 2022, according to the Board."
"The medical board says Ortiz was seen on surveillance footage depositing single IV bags into a warmer in the hall outside operating rooms. Investigators found when he put a bag in the warmer, a patient would suffer serious complications shortly after," said the report. "On June 21, 2022, a fellow physician from the Surgicare facility took one of the IV bags home with her when she was sick to rehydrate. When she inserted the IV at home she almost immediately had a heart attack and died."
"Inspection of the IV bags found tiny holes in the plastic wrap around the bags. Tests on the bags found they contained the local anesthetic bupivacaine, but were not labeled as such, according to the board," said the report. "Tests were also run on the remaining contents from an IV bag given to an otherwise healthy patient who had a heart attack during a routine surgery. The tests indicated the IV fluid contained drugs that could and would be fatal when given intravenously, according to the board."
According to the Texas Medical Board, Ortiz's medical practice was a "continuing threat to public welfare."
This comes after another report of a Missouri doctor who injected patients with unapproved overseas osteoarthritis medications while billing insurers for the real drugs — and pocketing the difference to support a lavish lifestyle including fancy cars and a "castle-like" mansion.
'Finish what you started!' Former prosecutor demands DOJ return at least one Trump indictment
On Friday's edition of MSNBC's "The ReidOut," former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner demanded that the Justice Department move ahead with charges against former President Donald Trump, during a discussion of the former president's longtime ally Steve Bannon facing new fraud charges in the state of New York.
As anchor Joy Reid was quick to note, Trump himself had a political group with some similarities to the one that landed Bannon in hot water.
"This is a New York Times piece: 'A federal grand jury in Washington is examining the formation of — and spending by — a fund-raising operation created by Donald J. Trump after his loss in the 2020 election as he was soliciting millions of dollars by baselessly asserting that the election was fraud by widespread spread,'" quoted Reid. "This was a giant grift, like everything Bannon did and everything Trump did. Does Trump go the way of Bannon for doing the same thing?"
"Maybe, Joy, and this may sound surprising coming from a career prosecutor: sometimes I want to scream, enough with the new investigations," said Kirschner. "Yes, we have to investigate all of the crimes of Donald Trump, but this new investigation, the Big Rip-off as Representative Lofgren labeled it, with respect to basically stealing money courtesy of his PAC, is that going to distract us from the investigation into his theft of classified documents. Which seems to have distracted us from his launching an armed insurrection against the Capitol. Which seems to have distracted us from his election fraud in Georgia, find me the 11,787 votes, Joy. And all that have certainly distracted us from the bribery and extortion of president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, his ten counts of obstruction of justice as documented in the Trump/Russia report, and his campaign finance crimes with Michael Cohen at the beginning of it all that he used to steal the presidency."
Ultimately, Kirschner said, the Justice Department needs to zero in on one of these acts of alleged wrongdoing and go after it with actual charges.
"At some point, Joy, can we tell the Department of Justice to just finish what you started?" said Kirschner. "Just return one indictment against somebody who has been criming in the harsh light of day, so is there frustration that Donald Trump has had not one minute of accountability? You bet there is."
Watch below:
Glenn Kirschner demands DOJ return "at least one" indictment of Trump www.youtube.com
Mitt Romney asked Joe Biden to run against Trump — back in 2018: report
Republican Mitt Romney urged Democrat Joe Biden to take on the incumbent GOP president during a phone call on election night in November of 2018, according to a forthcoming book.
The Guardian obtained a copy of The Long Alliance: The Imperfect Union of Joe Biden and Barack Obama by Gabriel Debenedetti, a national correspondent for New York magazine.
The book reports Biden called Romney on election night 2018 to congratulate the former Massachuttes governor on his election to the U.S. Senate. Biden was Barack Obama's 2012 ticket that beat Romney and Paul Ryan.
Romney, who would go on to vote to impeach Donald Trump twice, brought up the 2020 presidential election.
The book reportedly said Romney told Biden something to the effect of, "you have to run."
Romney had previously said he wrote in his wife's name rather than vote for Trump in 2016.
