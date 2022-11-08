Illinois county targeted by cyber attacks: 'The intent is to discourage you from voting'
A central Illinois voting system has been targeted by cyber attacks that officials believe are meant to disrupt the voting process.

The Champaign County Clerk's Office announced the attacks had caused problems with connectivity and server performance on Election Day, following a series of DDOS attacks over the past month that have flooded its servers with web traffic, reported WAND-TV.

"These cyber-attacks are a strategic and coordinated effort to undermine and destabilize our democratic process," the clerk's office said in a Facebook post. "The intent is to discourage you from voting. Please do not fall victim to this. The Clerk's Office is committed to ensuring every eligible voter in Champaign County has access to a fair, free, and accessible election."

The clerk's office said its information technology team had been able to prevent the attacks from succeeding and had kept its operations from becoming compromised.

"No data or information has been compromised and the election is secure," the clerk's office said.

