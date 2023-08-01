Chances dialed back for tropical system to form in Atlantic, hurricane center says
The tropical outlook as of 8 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. - NHC/NHC/TNS

The National Hurricane Center continues to project a medium chance an Atlantic system could form into the season’s next tropical depression or storm. In its 8 a.m. tropical outlook, the NHC said the area of disorganized thunderstorms is related to a low pressure system located about 750 miles northeast of the northern Leeward Islands. “Environmental conditions still could support tropical cyclone formation during the next two to three days while the system moves northwestward and then northward at 10 to 15 mph over the central subtropical Atlantic,” forecasters said. Its path takes up into the...