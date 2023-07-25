Chances for system near Florida fall, but hurricane center tracks 2 more

This system in the Atlantic has a chance to grow into a tropical depression or storm as it approaches Florida. - NHC/NHC/TNS
ORLANDO, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center continues to keep an eye on a system in the Atlantic with a small chance to develop into a tropical depression or storm as it approaches the Florida coast, but is also eyeing two more systems in the Atlantic. In its 2 p.m. Eastern time tropical outlook, the NHC said the weak trough of low pressure was located a few hundred miles south-southwest of Bermuda, but is expected to migrate toward the U.S. in the coming week. “Significant development of this system appears unlikely while it moves move west-northwestward toward the southeastern U.S. coast o...