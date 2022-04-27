Chaos, gang violence again erupt in Haiti. Even the nation’s disarmament chief is a target
VALERIE BAERISWYL/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

Chaos and violence is once more erupting in Haiti, where armed clashes between warring violent gangs are once more forcing residents to flee their homes under a hail of bullets. How dangerous are things right now? The head of the country’s disarmament commission narrowly escaped harm Tuesday morning along with his driver when their car was hit with a spray of gunfire. A United Nations helicopter was reportedly hit with a bullet while parked on a runway in Port-au-Prince. A photo of the damage was making the rounds on social media. The helicopter is used to ferry UN workers to remote locations ...