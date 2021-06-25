‘Friday just got better’: Looming Trump Organization indictment sparks celebration
President Donald Trump speaks on the White House lawn (Screen cap).

The Trump Organization may be indicted as soon as next week, and the news set off a wave of celebration on social media.

Manhattan prosecutors have told Donald Trump's attorneys the family business could soon be indicted for improperly doling out fringe benefits to chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg and other top executives, and the former president's lawyers asked investigators not to follow through.

