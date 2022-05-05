Trump-backed businessman continues to give millions to his own campaign — despite groping allegations: report

On Thursday, The Lincoln Journal Star reported that a controversial businessman endorsed by former President Donald Trump has continued to pour millions of dollars into his campaign for governor of Nebraska in spite of explosive sexual assault allegations against him.

"Conklin CEO Charles W. Herbster continued to pour money from his own pocket into his campaign, contributing $2.4 million in the April reporting period. Neither of the other two front-runners, Jim Pillen or State Sen. Brett Lindstrom, contributed to their own campaigns during that time, though Lindstrom loaned his campaign $50,000," said the report. "Herbster has reported contributing a total of $11.3 million cash since the start of 2021 to his largely self-funded campaign."

"His contributions continued to dwarf those he received from other sources," the report noted. "He got over $17,300 from individuals during the last reporting period and $6,000 total from two Omaha-based businesses (Art of Honor LLC and The Lund Company). As of Wednesday, he had reported about $42,000 in late contributions after the reporting period closed."

"The Republican campaigns also continued to spend big on advertising, consultants and other costs," continued the report. "Herbster spent just under $2.2 million during the April reporting period and has spent just under $8.7 million overall. He ended the reporting period listing nearly $772,000 cash on hand."

Herbster's campaign was rocked last month as eight women, including Republican-affiliated state Sen. Julie Slama, came forward to allege he had groped and assaulted them at various functions.

While many Republican officials, including incumbent Gov. Pete Ricketts, have advised him to leave the race, he has not done so, and Trump has only doubled down on his endorsement. Other Republicans have stuck by Herbster, with the former mayor of Omaha even demanding to know what Slama was wearing when she was assaulted.