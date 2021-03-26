GOP governor ripped for hiring company caught 'turbocharging' the opioid pandemic
Charlie Baker on Flickr.

The Republican governor of Massachusetts received hard-hitting criticism for the "outrageous" decision to hire a controversial company that turbocharged the opioid pandemic.

"Attorney General Maura Healey on Thursday directly attacked Governor Charlie Baker's decision to tap McKinsey & Co. to handle a state study into the "future of work," seizing on growing criticism of the state's contracts with the consulting giant while it pays out settlement money to Massachusetts and dozens of other states," the Boston Globe reports.

"The Baker administration's announcement it had picked McKinsey came after state's health secretary, Marylou Sudders, told lawmakers she would weigh whether the health and human services department would continue its contracts with the firm, having paid it more than $18.6 million since the start of 2020, according to state records," the newspaper noted. "Healey's office in February announced McKinsey reached a $573 million settlement with 47 states after it was accused of helping "turbocharge" sales for OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma amid the opioid pandemic. Healey has said Massachusetts will receive more than $13 million in the agreement."