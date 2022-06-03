Cheers and some jeers as Prince Harry and Meghan return to UK

"I don't know if we have the ability to tell a story that is facts-based that can match the story of what Carl Sagan said, you know, this 'apocalyptic exaggeration,'" he told the CNN host. "It is very difficult. That's the thing that I'm worried about going forward is how do we fight that type of social media inundation, the mainlining of these types of things in people's frontal lobes. That's difficult to fight."

Pressed once again about what the House committee will reveal and what the Justice Department has, the former GOP lawmaker demurred.

"I don't know what the DOJ has, but i know what we have and, if that evidence can be combined, merged, I think you can have a pretty compelling case of the individuals that really were pushing a falsehood or false narrative into the social media ecosystem, but also through fund-raising," he explained. "So, again, I think have you look at this, the American people really are going to have the final judgment on this. What if criminal charges don't come out of this, do we have to identify why this is so dangerous to the American public, and do we have to have some kind of facts-based strategy to combat what is going to happen?"

"Is it just getting worse and when you're looking at the DOJ or Congress, two different lanes, I think we have to identify to the American people that at some point you have to vote for facts or you have to say that these people are actually grifters, you know, there is fraud may be in the financial space, how do we actually prove that, how do we identify that?" he added.

Watch below or at this link.