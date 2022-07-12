Cheney opens J6 hearing: ‘President Trump is a 76 year old man – he is not an impressionable child’

U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, the Vice-Chair of the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, opened her remarks at Tuesday's hearing by reminding Americans that no one had more information that he had lost the 2020 presidential election than Donald Trump, and suggesting it was "nonsense" to blame anyone else for his actions.
"The strategy is to blame people his advisors called 'the crazies' for what Donald Trump did. This of course is nonsense," Cheney told the Committee, the attendees, and the American people.
"President Trump is a 76-year-old man," Cheney charged. "He is not an impressionable child. Just like everyone else in our country, he is responsible for his own actions and his own choices."
