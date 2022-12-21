Chicago cop accused of forcing trafficking victim to have sex after he investigated a sexual assault against her

A former Chicago police detective is accused of forcing a woman to have sex with him after he was assigned to investigate an alleged assault that was carried out against her, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The detective, whose name is not mentioned in the Sun-Times' report, allegedly told the woman, “You are going to jail for being a whore."

Civilian Office of Police Accountability recommended that the detective be fired, but he resigned in January after the report came out.

While the detective was interviewing the woman, he discovered that she was a homeless sex trafficking victim. On March 6, he showed up to the homeless shelter she was staying at and “began to flirt” with her. He then took her to dinner and then gave her $100. On March 16, he showed up again while on duty, took her to his car and had sex with her, then went back to her room and had sex with her again.

The woman told COPA that she felt like she was forced to go along with his demands. The woman then called the detective's wife and informed her about what's going on, which sparked the investigation.

“His conduct demonstrates a lack of sound judgment and self-control, severely undermines confidence in the Department, and brings profound discredit to the department,” COPA concluded.