Chicago firefighter dies, 2 others injured in extra-alarm blaze

Firefighters stand at attention for a procession carrying the body of a fallen Chicago firefighter at the Cook County medical examiner's office in Chicago on April 4, 2023. - Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune/TNS
CHICAGO — A 49-year-old Chicago firefighter died and two others were injured in a predawn extra-alarm blaze where a mayday alert was called at a house in the West Pullman neighborhood, fire officials said. Chicago Fire Department spokesperson Larry Langford said firefighter Jermaine Pelt died of his injuries Tuesday morning. Shortly after 3:30 a.m., firefighters were called to a frame house located at 12015 S. Wallace St. where a heavy fire was on the second floor and in the attic. Officials said the fire spread to homes north and south of the building. A 311 alarm was called and a mayday aler...