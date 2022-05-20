Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot calls mass shooting a ‘horrible tragedy,’ blames guns being carried by young people
Paramedics transport a person who was wounded by gunfire at the scene where five people were shot near the intersection of East Chicago Avenue and North State Street Thursday May 19, 2022 in Chicago. - Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune/TNS

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Friday blamed too many guns on city streets and parents not keeping track of their children for a week of violence in Chicago that culminated Thursday night with a mass shooting outside a McDonald’s restaurant and CTA station on the Near North Side. Teens and young people have fought “since the beginning of time,” Lightfoot said at an unrelated news conference, but “the difference now is too many of them have guns and this is exactly what we saw last night.” Parents need to know where their young people are, Lightfoot said. “That is the thing that has got to s...