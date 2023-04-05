Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s advice to successor Brandon Johnson: ‘Be humble. Be grateful’

On the morning after the runoff election, Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson greets commuters outside the Chinatown CTA station Wednesday. - Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune/TNS
CHICAGO — On his first day as Chicago’s mayor-elect, Brandon Johnson echoed his winning promise to rethink the city’s approach to public safety, while his lame-duck predecessor Mayor Lori Lightfoot warned him to show humility to first responders upon the heels of another firefighter death in the city. In the morning, Johnson went on MSNBC where he was largely asked questions about crime. Noting his West Side roots as an Austin resident, Johnson said he “might be the first mayor ever elected in the city of Chicago that will wake up every single morning in the most violent neighborhood in the ci...