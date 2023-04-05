Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s advice to successor Brandon Johnson: ‘Be humble. Be grateful’

Trump has spent most of Wednesday on his personal social media website complaining about his recent arrest and arraignment in New York. But he took a momentary break to rage about Kelly.

"Daniel Kelly of Wisconsin just lost his Supreme Court Election," wrote Trump. "He bragged that he won’t seek Trump’s Endorsement, so I didn’t give it—which guaranteed his loss. How foolish is a man that doesn’t seek an Endorsement that would have won him the Election?"

Kelly was tied to the fake electors' scheme that is being investigated by the Justice Department. Kelly gave a speech that's being mocked online as whiny for his concession speech, saying his opponent wasn't worth enough for him to concede to.

Moms Demand Action chief Shannon Watts posted that many of the volunteers of the group running for municipal and county elections in Wisconsin and Illinois won on Tuesday as well.