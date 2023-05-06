Chicago police officer, 24, killed just after her shift ends

Chicago police and fire department personnel prepare for a fallen police officer to arrive at the Cook County Medical Examiner's office on West Harrison Street in Chicago on Saturday, May 6, 2023. - Shanna Madison/Chicago Tribune/TNS
CHICAGO — A young Chicago police officer who had recently earned her master’s degree and whose family called “happy” and “intelligent” was shot dead early Saturday shortly after leaving the station following her shift on the city’s South Side, Chicago police said. Police responded to “shot spotter” calls about 1:45 a.m. in the 8100 block of South Blackstone Avenue in the Avalon Park neighborhood and found 24-year-old Areanah Preston with gunshot wounds, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office and police.