Chicago police say 3 more teens shot early Monday; at least 5 teen victims in less than 14 hours

An evidence technician takes a photo of a gun at the scene where police said a 13- year-old boy was shot in the leg while breaking into a Kia on South Langley Avenue in Chicago on Sept. 11, 2022. - Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune/TNS
CHICAGO — Three teenagers suffered gunshot wounds in two separate attacks early Monday in Chicago, according to investigators. Two teens also were wounded in unrelated shootings Sunday afternoon, meaning five teenagers — four of them juveniles — suffered gunshot wounds in a roughly 14-hour period. Two of the teens, 14 and 18, were in good condition after being shot around 1 a.m. while walking on a sidewalk in the 7000 block of South Normal Avenue in Englewood, police said. Someone from inside an approaching black SUV opened fire, striking both the boy and man. Paramedics took the two teens to ...