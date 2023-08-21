Chicago stargazers find more light pollution and wildfires are obscuring the skies: ‘It’s like going deaf if you like music’
John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Some of Drew Carhart’s earliest memories remind him of his love of nature. Not just trees, flowers or birds — but the stars, planets and galaxies visible in the night sky. Fifty years ago, Carhart helped form the Naperville Astronomical Association, which now has two observatories, hosts regular “star parties” and teaches the community about astronomy and observing techniques. But, due in part to light pollution and smoke from Canadian wildfires exacerbated by climate change, stargazing in the Chicago area is in danger.Some researchers estimate that North America experiences a 10% increase in ...