Chicago task force recommends removal of monuments, including Christopher Columbus statues, and the addition of others. Now what?
The Columbus statue is transported after being removed in Chicago's Grant Park in the early hours of July 24, 2020. - Armando Sanchez/Chicago Tribune/TNS

CHICAGO — Two years ago, as the city of Chicago reeled from a bloody battle between police officers and protesters over a prominent statue of Christopher Columbus, Mayor Lori Lightfoot launched an ambitious review of public monuments she said would be “a racial healing and historical reckoning project.” This week, the Chicago Monuments Project finally released its long-delayed report recommending a series of new public memorials across the city and the removal of several statues that the commission flagged for honoring white supremacy or disrespecting Indigenous peoples. Whether Lightfoot will...