Video shows people attacking helpless woman in downtown Chicago during 'teen takeover' unrest

A video taken during a night of unrest in downtown Chicago shows a mob of people, many presumed to be teenagers, violently attacking a woman on a doorstep as she screams in terror.
According to CWB Chicago, the video is part of a "mix tape" that compiles various clips from social media showing incidents perpetrated by a "large group" that descended on the Loop this Saturday night. Another clip shows a man punching a CTA bus driver through a shattered window. A third shows people jumping on an SUV and smashing its windows.
Chicago police arrested nine juveniles and six adults during the incident on Saturday.
As CWB Chicago points out, as of today neither Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot nor Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson have plans to answer questions from the media.
A similar gathering took place at 31st Street Beach on Friday night. Three teenage boys were shot -- two on Saturday and one on Friday.
