Chicago treasurer accused of misconduct and ethical violations in letter city kept secret for years

City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Evans takes the oath of office during Mayor Brandon Johnson s inauguration on May 15, 2023, at the Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago. - Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune/TNS
City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin used government workers to plan her daughter’s birthday party and be her personal bodyguard while she also pressured public employees to hold events benefiting political allies and repeatedly misused taxpayer resources, two former top aides alleged in a recently released letter the city fought for years to keep confidential. The blistering four-page letter, written in December 2020 by the attorney for the two employees Conyears-Ervin fired, also alleged the treasurer, who oversees city investments,tried to force BMO Harris — one of the banks where city mon...