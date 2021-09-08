Chicago woman accused of making false bomb threat after missing flight at Florida airport, officials say

"Rape is a crime, and Texas will work tirelessly to make sure we eliminate all rapists from the streets of Texas by aggressively going out and arresting them and prosecuting them and getting them off the streets," Abbott said when he was asked about a law which bans nearly all abortions.

Psaki, who has been critical of the state's abortion law, highlighted the absurdity of Abbott's promise to eliminate rapists at a press conference on Wednesday.

"If Texas Gov Abbott has a means to eliminate rape, I'm sure there will be bipartisan support for that," Psaki said, "but given there has never been in the history of the country, in the world, any leader who's ever been able to eliminate rape, eliminate rapists from our streets, it's even more imperative -- it's one of the many reasons I should say, not the only reason, why women in Texas should have access to health care."

