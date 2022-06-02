Chicago woman arrested for breaching US Capitol during Jan. 6 riot

Supporters of President Donald Trump riot at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. - Yuri Gripas/Yuri Gripas/TNS
A Chicago woman was arrested this week on charges alleging she entered the U.S. Capitol with a relative shortly after rioters breached a Senate wing door and later tried to get back in the building before being turned away by police. Trudy Castle, 57, who works as a property manager for a downtown real estate company, was arrested by federal agents Wednesday on a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Washington charging her with misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and unlawfully entering a restricted government building. She appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Heather McSha...