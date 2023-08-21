Chicago woman arrested on federal charges she threatened to kill Donald Trump and son Barron
Donald, Melania, Barron Trump (Photo via Mandel Ngan for SFP)

CHICAGO — A Chicago woman was arrested Monday on federal charges alleging she threatened to kill former President Donald Trump and his 17-year-old son, Barron. Tracy Marie Fiorenza, 41, was charged in a criminal complaint unsealed in Florida last week with transmitting threats to kill another person, which carries up to five years in prison. She was arrested in Chicago on Monday morning and appeared at the Dirksen U.S. Courthouse for a removal hearing in the afternoon. Fiorenza, dressed in an Army-green tank top with a skull logo, shorts and sneakers, answered “Yes” when U.S. Magistrate Judge ...