Dad charged with murder after his 8-year-old son shot 6-year-old brother: report
Shutterstock.

Authorities in Georgia charged D’Onte Patterson, 29, with second-degree murder and cruelty to children after his 8-year-old son allegedly shot his 6-year-old younger brother, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

"The child was rushed to Emory Decatur Hospital by a family member but later died, DeKalb County police spokeswoman Elise Wells said. His name was not released," the newspaper reported. "Friday’s shooting is at least the third in DeKalb this year that resulted in the death of a child."

Local television station 11 Alive interviewed neighbors, who were described as "shattered."

"My heart really goes out to the family for their loss,” said Parris Hurst, who lives across the street, "'cause we really have to keep an eye on our kids, these days. They get into so much, so quick. So we can't take chances with our kids. So my heart goes out, and condolences, to the family for their loss."

Annette Barber lives next door.

“It hits hard and it hits deep,” Barber said. “It just hurts so bad to have to hear this, you know, of a shooting, again, of a child getting a hand on a gun."

Watch 11 Alive's coverage:

